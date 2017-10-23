Coface SA (COFA.PA)
20 Oct 2017
Thu, Sep 28 2017
France's Coface sees improved full-year performance
Sept 28 French credit insurer Coface said on Thursday it sees improved full-year performance, underpinned by measures taken to strengthen its risk infrastructure.
BRIEF-Coface improves its full-year guidance
* REG-COFACE IMPROVES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE: LOSS RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE NOW SEEN BELOW 54%, A 4PPTS IMPROVEMENT
China's United SME Guarantee Corp eyes stake in Coface -Les Echos
PARIS, Sept 3 China's United SME Guarantee Corporation is interested in taking a stake in French credit insurer Coface, French business daily Les Echos wrote on its website on Sunday, citing unnammed sources.
BRIEF-Coface signs 700 million euro syndicated loan agreement
* REG-COFACE SA : COFACE SA SIGNS €700M SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT
BRIEF-Coface H1 revenue at EUR 691.7 million, improving 2017 net loss ratio guidance at below 58%
* H1 REVENUE EUR 691.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 716.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Coface Q1 net income at 7.3 million euros
* Coface: net income at EUR 7.3 million ($7.94 million) driven by an improvement in net loss ratio / fit to win progressing as planned