Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi SA (COL.MC)
7.65EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.06 (-0.80%)
€7.71
€7.68
€7.71
€7.60
1,255,698
1,190,743
€8.71
€6.03
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Colonial announces share buyback program for up to 3 pct of share capital
* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR A MAXIMUM OF 12.0 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 3 PERCENT OF COLONIAL'S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF UP TO 100.0 MILLION EUROS
BRIEF-Colonial sees 2017 gross rental income above 279 mln euros
* SEES ACQUISITIONS OF 300 MILLION EUROS PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Colonial board agrees to relocate registered office to Madrid
* SAYS BOARD AGREES TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID Source text for Eikon:
Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia: source
MADRID Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.
Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source
MADRID, Oct 8 Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.
Colonial says fuel lines east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, remain operational
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Colonial Pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel system, said on Thursday its main lines east of Lake Charles, Louisiana remain operational, modifying its previous statement that would suspend service on the lines due to Storm Harvey.
BRIEF-Quabit hands 1.5 pct stake to Inmobiliaria Guadalmedina for debt repayment
* SAYS HANDS 1.1 MILLION TREASURY SHARES TO INMOBILIARIA GUADALMEDINA FOR DEBT REPAYMENT, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 1.5 PERCENT STAKE Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Colonial H1 recurring EBITDA flat at 109.0 mln euros YoY
* H1 NET PROFIT 437.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 229.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Colonial proposes conversion to SOCIMI
* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE THE APPLICATION OF THE COMPANY TO THE SPECIAL TAX SYSTEM FOR SOCIMIS (EQUIVALENT TO REITS, REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS)
BRIEF-Colonial finalizes accelerated book-building process
* Total amount of capital increase of 253.1 million euros ($277.8 million), issue price of 7.10 euros per share Source text for Eikon:
- Top 10 Market Negatives - Cramer's Mad Money (10/4/17)
- On The Brink Of Champion Status, United Technologies Leaves Investors Puzzled - Is It A Buy Now?
- Boeing: Merger/Acquisition Possibilities And Dividends
- United Technologies: Fools Rush In?
- Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Postscript A
- Northrop Grumman Is Making A Big Splash With This Move