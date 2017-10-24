BRIEF-Colonial sees 2017 gross rental income above 279 mln euros‍​ * SEES ACQUISITIONS OF 300 MILLION EUROS PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Colonial board agrees to relocate registered office to Madrid * SAYS BOARD AGREES TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID Source text for Eikon:

Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia: source MADRID Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source MADRID, Oct 8 Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

Colonial says fuel lines east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, remain operational NEW YORK, Aug 31 Colonial Pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel system, said on Thursday its main lines east of Lake Charles, Louisiana remain operational, modifying its previous statement that would suspend service on the lines due to Storm Harvey.

BRIEF-Quabit hands 1.5 pct stake to Inmobiliaria Guadalmedina for debt repayment * SAYS HANDS 1.1 MILLION TREASURY SHARES TO INMOBILIARIA GUADALMEDINA FOR DEBT REPAYMENT, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 1.5 PERCENT STAKE Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Colonial H1 recurring EBITDA flat at 109.0 mln euros YoY * H1 NET PROFIT 437.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 229.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Colonial proposes conversion to SOCIMI * SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE THE APPLICATION OF THE COMPANY TO THE SPECIAL TAX SYSTEM FOR SOCIMIS (EQUIVALENT TO REITS, REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS)