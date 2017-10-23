BRIEF-Egypt's CIB shareholders approve capital increase * Shareholders apporve issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 14.52 billion from EGP 11.62 billion through bonus shares issue

Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct CAIRO, June 20 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, will seek approval to issue bonus shares to increase its capital by 25 percent at its next general assembly meeting, the bank said in a statement published in local newspapers on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB gets c.bank nod for Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking * Central Bank of Egypt approves appointment of Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking sector Source: (http://bit.ly/2qStGS1) Further company coverage: )

UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.

Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 10 pct of CI Capital -CI Capital CEO CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank Egypt Q1 consol profit rises * Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank Egypt board approves bank's expansion into Africa * Board approves bank's expansion into Africa, authorises management to take required measures Source: (http://bit.ly/2q5CFB6) Further company coverage: )