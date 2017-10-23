BRIEF-Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions‍​ * ACQUIRES SINGAPORE BASED MOBILITY INTELLIGENCE PROVIDER QUANTUM INVENTIONS‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2tPHmC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Continental acquires minority stake in French company Easymile * ACQUIRES A MINORITY SHARE PARTICIPATION IN THE FRENCH COMPANY EASYMILE

BRIEF-Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure * Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance Further company coverage:

Baidu in self-driving car tech tie-ups with Bosch, Continental SAN FRANCISCO Chinese Internet company Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving technology and smart mobility services.

BRIEF-Continental and NIO sign strategic cooperation agreement * CONTINENTAL AND NIO SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN THE FIELD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Continental unveils collaboration with Baidu on autonomous cars FRANKFURT Auto supplier Continental AG on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese Internet company Baidu to develop autonomous and connected cars.