Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)
CP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
224.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
224.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$224.16
$224.16
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
345,451
345,451
52-wk High
$225.59
$225.59
52-wk Low
$186.21
$186.21
Fri, May 12 2017
BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific
* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
