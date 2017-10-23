Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)
1,584.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,584.00
--
--
--
--
2,906,330
1,765.92
1,350.96
Thu, Sep 21 2017
UPDATE 1-Compass Group's long-time CEO Richard Cousins to step down
Sept 21 Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, said long-time chief executive Richard Cousins would step down effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.
BRIEF-Compass Group says Richard Cousins to step down as group CEO on March 31, 2018
* RICHARD COUSINS HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 31 MARCH 2018
Britain's Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins to step down
Sept 21 Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, said Richard Cousins would step down as chief executive effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.
UPDATE 1-Compass' revenue rises 3.9 pct on growth in United States
July 26 - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong growth in the United States.
BRIEF-Compass Group Q3 organic revenue growth of 3.9 pct
* NORTH AMERICA IS PERFORMING STRONGLY; SEES FURTHER PROGRESS IN EUROPE AND REST OF WORLD IN Q4
Compass posts 3.9 pct rise in organic revenue on strength in U.S.
July 26 - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly organic revenue, helped by strong growth in the United States.
BRIEF-Compass Group announces payment of special dividend of c.1 bln stg
* Today announces payment of special dividend of approximately 1 billion stg to shareholders
BRIEF-Umida Group signs multiple-year frame agreement with Compass Group in UK and Ireland
* SIGNS MULTIPLE-YEAR FRAME AGREEMENT WITH COMPASS GROUP IN UK AND IRELAND
BRIEF-Compass Group updates on share consolidation
* Following approval, share consolidation is expected to occur on 26 june and payment of special dividend is expected to occur on 17 july 2017
UPDATE 1-Compass proposes $1.3 bln special dividend after strong sales growth
May 10 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend and said that revenue growth had accelerated in the first half of the year on strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.
- High-Quality Energy Stocks Are Still 30% Undervalued As Oil Enters Into A Cyclical Upturn
- Crescent Point Energy: Minimal Downside With Multiple Upside Catalysts
- Crescent Point Energy Is Canada's Highest Quality, Most Undervalued Energy Name
- U.S. Shale Producers Are The Worst Way To Play Oil's Upside
- Canadian Light Oil Producers Offer Better Economics Than U.S. Shale At Better Prices
- Canadian Energy Stocks Are Deeply Undervalued, And Nobody Cares