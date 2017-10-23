Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,596.31ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
496.31 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
92,100.00
Open
92,775.00
Day's High
93,452.00
Day's Low
91,800.00
Volume
74,640
Avg. Vol
182,860
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct
* HY HEPS TO BE 1745 CENTS AND 1790 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 15 PCT AND 18 PCT VERSUS 1517 CENTS PER SHARE REPORTED LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Petratouch Proprietary increases shareholdings in Capitec Bank Holdings to 7.27 pct
* Says Petratouch Proprietary has increased its interest in ordinary share capital of Capitec to 7.27 pct
