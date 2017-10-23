Edition:
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)

CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

92,596.31ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

496.31 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
92,100.00
Open
92,775.00
Day's High
93,452.00
Day's Low
91,800.00
Volume
74,640
Avg. Vol
182,860
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00

BRIEF-Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct

* ‍HY HEPS TO BE 1745 CENTS AND 1790 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 15 PCT AND 18 PCT VERSUS 1517 CENTS PER SHARE REPORTED LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Petratouch Proprietary increases shareholdings in Capitec Bank Holdings to 7.27 pct

* Says Petratouch Proprietary has increased its interest in ordinary share capital of Capitec to 7.27 pct

