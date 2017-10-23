Edition:
India

Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)

CR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
728,817
52-wk High
$8.10
52-wk Low
$3.40

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More CR.TO Market Views