Edition:
India

CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,389.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-36.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,425.65
Open
Rs1,417.50
Day's High
Rs1,444.00
Day's Low
Rs1,386.40
Volume
68,341
Avg. Vol
51,598
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 5 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac

Continue Reading

BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd

* Name of co shall be changed to Care Ratings Limited w.e.f. July 06, 2017

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CREI.NS Market Views