CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

CRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.96
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
448,492
52-wk High
$12.35
52-wk Low
$2.63

Sat, Oct 21 2017

Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out

DUBLIN A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialize.

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​

* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado

* CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln

* CRH Medical Corporation announces results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

BRIEF-CRH Medical reports majority purchase of anesthesia practice in West Florida

* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in West Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018

* Crh medical corp - ‍commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018​

BRIEF-CRH increases credit facility to $100 million

* CRH increases credit facility to US$100 million to fund additional growth and retire crown debt

