BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items * Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971

BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in Toronto * Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in toronto, ontario

BRIEF-Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust says exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures * Exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures maturing on Sept 30, 2019

BRIEF-Crombie REIT appoints Debra Hess to board of trustees * Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24 * Qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016