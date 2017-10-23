Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)
CRST.L on London Stock Exchange
583.00GBp
3:43pm IST
583.00GBp
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.50 (-0.93%)
-5.50 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
588.50
588.50
Open
584.50
584.50
Day's High
589.00
589.00
Day's Low
583.00
583.00
Volume
181,105
181,105
Avg. Vol
907,759
907,759
52-wk High
648.50
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38
392.38
Select another date:
Tue, Jun 13 2017
UPDATE 1-Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market
LONDON, June 13 British builder Crest Nicholson said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit talks begin.
UK builder Crest Nicholson's house prices jump 12 percent
LONDON, May 16 The price of houses built by Britain's Crest Nicholson leapt 12 percent year-on-year over the last six months, much more than the industry average and showing continued strong demand for properties in parts of the country.
Select another date: