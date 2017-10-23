Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)
34.25USD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$34.25
--
--
--
--
5,691,080
$34.53
$29.12
Cisco nears deal to acquire BroadSoft: source
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc , the world’s largest networking gear manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. telecommunications software firm BroadSoft Inc for close to $2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Cisco nears deal to acquire BroadSoft -source
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 Cisco Systems Inc , the world’s largest networking gear manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. telecommunications software firm BroadSoft Inc for close to $2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
BRIEF-TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco
* Tibco Software Inc - has entered into an agreement to acquire cisco's data virtualization business Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Telenor and Cisco to launch cloud solutions platform for mobile operators
* Telenor Group and Cisco announces their support to launch "WorkingGroupTwo" (wg2), a new business entity that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform designed to increase product innovation
Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election
Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.
Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election
Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.
Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election
Sept 18 Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.
BRIEF-Cisco says expects to reduce board size to eleven members
* Cisco says board is expected to reduce the size of board to eleven members effective at time of the 2017 annual meeting of shareholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2w3n8Tg) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cisco executive chairman John Chambers to not stand for re-election
* Cisco executive chairman John Chambers notifies board of directors that he will not stand for re-election
BRIEF-Viacom optimizes video distribution network in North America with Cisco
* Viacom optimizes its video distribution network in North America with Cisco Further company coverage:,
- Quarterly Review Of DivGro: Q3-2017
- More Wizardry For 2017 -- Magic Formula Large Cap Strategy Update, 2017 YTD
- Cisco Acquires Perspica For Application Analysis
- Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
- Top Tech Dividend Dogs Xperi, TiVo, PCTEL, & LSI Shoot For Over 20% October Gains Per Broker Targets
- Nokia Has No Growth Prospects At The Moment