Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)
CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange
364.80GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.10 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
364.90
Open
363.00
Day's High
366.50
Day's Low
363.00
Volume
93,466
Avg. Vol
999,807
52-wk High
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93
Tue, Jun 6 2017
BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers
