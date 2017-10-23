Edition:
Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)

CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange

364.80GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.10 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
364.90
Open
363.00
Day's High
366.50
Day's Low
363.00
Volume
93,466
Avg. Vol
999,807
52-wk High
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93

Tue, Jun 6 2017

BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner

* ‍Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers​

