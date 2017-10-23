Edition:
India

Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)

CSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

752.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$752.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,231
52-wk High
$755.55
52-wk Low
$575.22

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41

* Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software

* Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software

BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software

* Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software

BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement

* Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility

BRIEF-Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group

* Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, for provision of a comprehensive intelligent transportation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

