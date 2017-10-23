BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software * Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software

BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software * Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software

BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement * Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility