Two investors join rebellion against $2.4 billion M&C hotels takeover LONDON Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL) , its majority shareholder.

UPDATE 2-Singapore developer bids for full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels * CDL offers to buy remaining M&C stake for 552.5 p/shr in cash

CORRECTED-Singapore's City Developments offers to buy M&C Oct 9 Singapore's City Developments has offered to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels it did not own in a deal that values the UK-listed hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).

