Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.BO)
CUMM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
898.85INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.35 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs891.50
Open
Rs892.00
Day's High
Rs905.95
Day's Low
Rs889.00
Volume
10,805
Avg. Vol
21,432
52-wk High
Rs1,096.20
52-wk Low
Rs747.75
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct
* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year
BUZZ-Cummins India slumps 10 pct on weak March-qtr results
** Engine maker Cummins India Ltd falls as much as 10.3 pct, its biggest intra-day drop since May 26, 2016
BRIEF-Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees
