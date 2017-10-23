Edition:
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)

CVE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.49
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,069,771
52-wk High
$22.06
52-wk Low
$8.89

Thu, Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 3-Schlumberger's latest asset deal raises fresh concerns ahead of Q3

Oct 19 Oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd sealed a deal to buy oil and gas assets worth $1 billion from Cenovus Energy on Thursday, raising further concerns about its strategy to own more refining and drilling operations directly.

Cenovus to offload Palliser assets for C$1.3 billion, pay down debt

Canada's Cenovus Energy said on Thursday it would sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in southeastern Alberta to Torxen Energy and Schlumberger Ltd for C$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) in cash to lower debt.

Cenovus Energy files for $7.5 billion mixed shelf offering

CALGARY, Alberta Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy filed a mixed shelf offering for $7.5 billion with Canada and U.S. regulators on Thursday, although the company said it currently has no plans to issue more debt or equity.

Canada's Cenovus sells Suffield for $416 mln to International Petroleum

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 25 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc has reached an agreement to sell its Suffield oil and gas assets for C$512 million ($416 million) to International Petroleum Corp, striking its second deal this month as it pushes ahead with its debt reduction plan.

Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

