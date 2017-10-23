UPDATE 10-Oil drops more than 1 pct on profit taking after 4 days of gains * Concerns about U.S. fuel build as driving season ends (New throughout, updates prices, market activity , analyst comments, Kurds flee Kirkuk, Shell lifting force majeure on Bonny Light in Nigeria)

Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan LONDON, Oct 19 Chevron has temporarily suspended oil and gas drilling activity in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said on Thursday, in the latest setback to the region following recent unrest.

Activists set talks with Chevron on Myanmar rights concerns BOSTON/HOUSTON, Oct 18 Shareholder activists will speak with Chevron Corp next week to request the energy giant use its influence with the government of Myanmar to press for a resolution of ethnic violence that has led to a refugee crisis.

Chevron says U.S. Gulf operations back to normal after Nate HOUSTON, Oct 11 Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has resumed normal operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after last weekend's Hurricane Nate knocked its oil and gas output in the region offline.

Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

