Chevron Corp (CVX.N)
118.64USD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$118.64
--
--
--
--
1,821,914
$120.89
$99.87
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Chevron approves new tech investment to raise output at North Sea field
Oct 20 U.S. oil major Chevron has approved an investment to increase output from its Captain oilfield by using a new water-injection technology for the first time in the North Sea, the company said on Friday.
UPDATE 10-Oil drops more than 1 pct on profit taking after 4 days of gains
* Concerns about U.S. fuel build as driving season ends (New throughout, updates prices, market activity , analyst comments, Kurds flee Kirkuk, Shell lifting force majeure on Bonny Light in Nigeria)
Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan
LONDON, Oct 19 Chevron has temporarily suspended oil and gas drilling activity in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said on Thursday, in the latest setback to the region following recent unrest.
BRIEF-Chevron is temporarily suspending operations in Iraqi Kurdistan - WSJ
* Chevron is temporarily suspending operations in Iraqi Kurdistan - WSJ Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2gnMncJ Further company coverage:
Activists set talks with Chevron on Myanmar rights concerns
BOSTON/HOUSTON Shareholder activists will speak with Chevron Corp next week to request the energy giant use its influence with the government of Myanmar to press for a resolution of ethnic violence that has led to a refugee crisis.
Chevron says U.S. Gulf operations back to normal after Nate
HOUSTON, Oct 11 Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has resumed normal operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after last weekend's Hurricane Nate knocked its oil and gas output in the region offline.
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).
BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
* Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
Chevron returns staff to Gulf platforms; no timeline on operations
HOUSTON Chevron Corp said on Monday it has sent staff back to U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shuttered ahead of Hurricane Nate, but would not speculate on when operations would return to normal.
