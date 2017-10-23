Edition:
Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

CWD.L on London Stock Exchange

122.75GBp
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
124.00
Open
123.25
Day's High
123.25
Day's Low
122.00
Volume
19,311
Avg. Vol
442,168
52-wk High
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25

BRIEF-Countrywide ‍announces a new organisation structure

* ‍ANNOUNCES A NEW ORGANISATION STRUCTURE, UNDER WHICH ALISON PLATT, CEO, WILL FOCUS ON SALES, LETTINGS, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND COMMERCIAL​

Countrywide shares crash to record low after profit falls 98 pct

July 27 Countrywide Plc shares plummeted to a record low after the property services group reported a 98 percent fall in first-half profit as demand was tempered by a higher property tax, and uncertainty following the general election and the Brexit vote.

BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend

* H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg

BRIEF-Countrywide says ‍CFO Jim Clarke to step down

* ‍Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017​

BRIEF-Countrywide posts q1 total group income 162 mln stg

* Total group income for quarter was £162m compared to £187m in same period in 2016, in line with our expectations.

