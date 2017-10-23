Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)
CWD.L on London Stock Exchange
122.75GBp
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
124.00
Open
123.25
Day's High
123.25
Day's Low
122.00
Volume
19,311
Avg. Vol
442,168
52-wk High
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25
Fri, Aug 18 2017
BRIEF-Countrywide announces a new organisation structure
* ANNOUNCES A NEW ORGANISATION STRUCTURE, UNDER WHICH ALISON PLATT, CEO, WILL FOCUS ON SALES, LETTINGS, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND COMMERCIAL
Countrywide shares crash to record low after profit falls 98 pct
July 27 Countrywide Plc shares plummeted to a record low after the property services group reported a 98 percent fall in first-half profit as demand was tempered by a higher property tax, and uncertainty following the general election and the Brexit vote.
BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend
* H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg
BRIEF-Countrywide says CFO Jim Clarke to step down
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
BRIEF-Countrywide posts q1 total group income 162 mln stg
* Total group income for quarter was £162m compared to £187m in same period in 2016, in line with our expectations.
