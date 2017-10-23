Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)
DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
316.80INR
3:42pm IST
316.80INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.55%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs318.55
Rs318.55
Open
Rs317.75
Rs317.75
Day's High
Rs320.00
Rs320.00
Day's Low
Rs316.10
Rs316.10
Volume
699,567
699,567
Avg. Vol
1,156,356
1,156,356
52-wk High
Rs328.30
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15
Rs259.15
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved
* Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process
BRIEF-Dabur India says June sales plunged due to de-stocking ahead of GST launch
* Says sales plunged in june across all consumer categories due to de-stocking ahead of gst launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
Select another date: