BRIEF-Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4 * CFO says no plans for IPO with mobility-services platform at present, targeting market leadership

UPDATE 2-Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge * Daimler asked EU to act as witness in cartel probe -CFO (adds new truck guidance, detail on cartel probe, analyst comments and background)

Breakingviews - Daimler’s reform drive lacks horsepower LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Daimler’s cars were as slow as its restructuring, the company would have few customers. The Mercedes-Benz parent has problems aplenty, which bumper third-quarter sales do little to change. A plan to carve out its car and truck units might help lift its valuation if that eventually led to a separate listing. But at the current pace of progress, investors have no reason to give the company much credit.

BRIEF-Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe * CFO says no need at present to make provisions for cartel probe Further company coverage:

Daimler Q3 profit falls on diesel costs, special items BERLIN, Oct 20 Daimler's third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.

UPDATE 1-Daimler recalls over 1 mln vehicles worldwide for air bag fix BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Oct 16 Daimler AG is recalling more than 1 million Mercedes-Benz cars and sport utility vehicles worldwide to address potential unintended air bag deployments, the German automaker said on Monday.

Daimler recalls 400,000 cars in Britain amid global measure BERLIN, Oct 16 Daimler is recalling 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in Britain and a few hundred thousand in Germany as part of a global recall caused by a potential airbag safety issue, it said.

BRIEF-Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC‍​ * Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC‍​ Source text: [http://bbc.in/2kSyB72] Further company coverage: