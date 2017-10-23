Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
68.98EUR
5:03pm IST
€0.62 (+0.91%)
€68.36
€68.52
€69.15
€68.33
1,020,099
3,568,108
€73.23
€59.01
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge
BERLIN Daimler lifted the outlook for its trucks division for a second time in three months on Friday while its overall profit fell on costs related to diesel-engine updates, vehicle recalls and restructuring. | Video
BRIEF-Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4
* CFO says no plans for IPO with mobility-services platform at present, targeting market leadership
UPDATE 2-Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge
* Daimler asked EU to act as witness in cartel probe -CFO (adds new truck guidance, detail on cartel probe, analyst comments and background)
Breakingviews - Daimler’s reform drive lacks horsepower
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Daimler’s cars were as slow as its restructuring, the company would have few customers. The Mercedes-Benz parent has problems aplenty, which bumper third-quarter sales do little to change. A plan to carve out its car and truck units might help lift its valuation if that eventually led to a separate listing. But at the current pace of progress, investors have no reason to give the company much credit.
BRIEF-Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe
* CFO says no need at present to make provisions for cartel probe Further company coverage:
Daimler Q3 profit falls on diesel costs, special items
BERLIN, Oct 20 Daimler's third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.
UPDATE 1-Daimler recalls over 1 mln vehicles worldwide for air bag fix
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Oct 16 Daimler AG is recalling more than 1 million Mercedes-Benz cars and sport utility vehicles worldwide to address potential unintended air bag deployments, the German automaker said on Monday.
Daimler recalls 400,000 cars in Britain amid global measure
BERLIN, Oct 16 Daimler is recalling 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in Britain and a few hundred thousand in Germany as part of a global recall caused by a potential airbag safety issue, it said.
BRIEF-Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC
* Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC Source text: [http://bbc.in/2kSyB72] Further company coverage:
Daimler to invest 35 bln euros in Germany over next 7 yrs
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 Daimler plans to invest 35 billion euros ($41.3 billion) in its German plants over the next seven years to fund projects in electromobility and mobility services, it said.
- European Stocks Mixed as Investors Digest Fresh Batch of Corporate Earnings from BAT to Heineken
- Alabama Governor Sees Autos Leading Charge for High Tech Jobs
- BMW Closing in on Mercedes' Luxury Auto Sales Lead in the U.S.
- The Tesla-Based Mercedes (as Seen Through Google Glass)
- Siri: The Ace Up Apple's Sleeve
- Apple's Siri Hits Drive With Mercedes-Benz