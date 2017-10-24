Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)
DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,733.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs42.85 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs2,690.70
Open
Rs2,682.00
Day's High
Rs2,754.70
Day's Low
Rs2,682.00
Volume
75,753
Avg. Vol
100,267
52-wk High
Rs2,849.70
52-wk Low
Rs1,220.50
BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities to extent of 30 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of further securities to extent of 30 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 30 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
BRIEF-India's Dalmia Bharat March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago
