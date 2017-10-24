Edition:
India

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

304.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs17.10 (+5.95%)
Prev Close
Rs287.60
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs311.40
Day's Low
Rs289.25
Volume
960,443
Avg. Vol
587,722
52-wk High
Rs311.40
52-wk Low
Rs94.70

Wed, Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director

BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd

* Says ‍holds entire 3.8 million equity shares of INR 10 each in Ehaat Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Market Views

