Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud PARIS, Oct 18 French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.

Danone Q3 sales accelerate on stronger Chinese demand for baby food and water products PARIS, Oct 17 French food group Danone said on Tuesday that underlying sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, led by a strong recovery in demand for infant food formula and water products in China.

BRIEF-French group Danone invests in start-up baby food firm Yooji * Danone Manifesto Ventures announces it has become a shareholder of Yooji, the French start-up aiming to revolutionise baby food by providing frozen portion-sized organic products

Danone eyeing solid Evian sales thanks to modernized plant EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France Danone , the world's third-largest bottled water company, unveiled the modernization of its sole plant producing the popular Evian brand on Tuesday, in a move to increase capacity and underpin Evian's solid growth.

BRIEF-Danone eyeing high single digit sales growth for water business * CEO says ambition is for global water business to grow sales at high single digits on like for like basis and for Evian as well as Volvic to contribute to that road map (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)