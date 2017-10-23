UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase - document * Deutsche Boerse says document concludes no insider information available (Recasts with document)

Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase - report FRANKFURT, Oct 13 The head of Deutsche Boerse met with the German government to discuss a possible merger with London Stock Exchange before he made a share purchase that sparked an insider trading investigation, according to a magazine report.

Deutsche Boerse steps up clearing fight with London ahead of Brexit LONDON, Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse has introduced a profit-sharing scheme to wrest volumes from the London Stock Exchange as banks face uncertainty over cross-border markets ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse acquires minority stake in Trifacta​ * ‍ACQUIRED A MINORITY STAKE​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6jTbR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement: source FRANKFURT Germany's financial regulator BaFin has taken a critical view of a settlement between Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt prosecutors to clear up a months-long insider trading case, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Deutsche Boerse moves to cap executive pay FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday it was capping the annual pay packages of its board members at 9.5 million euros ($11.3 million) each, effective from 2017, as it strives to move on from a months-long insider trading crisis.