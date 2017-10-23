BRIEF-DBS Group announces increase in shareholding in Dbs Bank Ltd * Ssubscribed for 15 million ordinary shares in capital of DBS Bank Ltd for an aggregate issue price of S$305.9 million, in cash

Singapore's DBS wins RBI approval to start subsidiary banking operation MUMBAI Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings has won the Reserve Bank of India's approval to provide banking services in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary, its CEO said on Monday.

Singapore's DBS second-quarter profit up 8.5 percent on loan growth, flags pressures on asset quality SINGAPORE Singapore's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings, reported an 8.5 percent increase in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, boosted by strong loan growth, but the bank flagged pressures on asset quality.

UPDATE 1-Singapore's DBS Q2 profit up 8.5 pct on loan growth, flags pressures on asset quality * CEO sees oil, gas support sector risks persisting (Adds comments from CEO in paragraph 3, details of results)

DBS Q2 profit rises 8.5 pct on robust loan growth SINGAPORE, Aug 4 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, reported an 8.5 percent increase in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, boosted by strong loan growth.

BRIEF-DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln * For first half of 2017, directors have declared an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 33 cents for each dbsh ordinary share

MOVES-DBS names CIO of consumer banking & wealth management July 28 DBS Group Holdings Ltd appointed Hou Wey Fook as chief investment officer of consumer banking and wealth management, effective early September.

BRIEF-DBS Group Holdings updates on acquisition of additional interest in AXS Pte Ltd * Pdf 1: DBS Group Holdings Ltd (Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Axs Pte. Ltd.)