BRIEF-India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct * Sept quarter net profit 589 million rupees versus net profit of 484.9 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's DCB Bank revises overnight MCLR to 8.35 pct w.e.f July 18 * Says revises overnight MCLR to 8.35 percent w.e.f July 18 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u3Vghm) Further company coverage:

TABLE-DCB Bank Q1 net profit rises y/y July 15 DCB Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 652.2 470.3 Net NPA (%) 0.92 0.87 Source text: http://bit.ly/2tU8yyP NOTE: DCB is a private sector bank in India (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

BRIEF-DCB Bank approves QIP issue price of 174 rupees per share * Says approved QIP issue price of INR 174 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2plaEDL Further company coverage:

DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions MUMBAI Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.