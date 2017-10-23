Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)
Mon, Sep 18 2017
UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit
Sept 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.
Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal
Sept 8 Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.
UK's Dairy Crest reports full-year revenue down 1 pct, adjusted profit up
May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.
