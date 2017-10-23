UK's Dairy Crest says expects higher half-year profit Sept 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expects higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year * IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal Sept 8 Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.

BRIEF-Dairy Crest announces actuarial valuation agreed for Dairy Crest Group Pension Fund * ‍ACTUARIAL VALUATION AGREED FOR DAIRY CREST GROUP PENSION FUND​

BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in-line,FY outlook unchanged * Trading in q1 was in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged

UK's Dairy Crest reports full-year revenue down 1 pct, adjusted profit up May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.