Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

DCG.L on London Stock Exchange

609.50GBp
1:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
611.00
Open
607.00
Day's High
609.50
Day's Low
607.00
Volume
799
Avg. Vol
308,590
52-wk High
654.00
52-wk Low
539.50

Mon, Sep 18 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit

Sept 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year

* IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal

Sept 8 Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.

BRIEF-Dairy Crest announces actuarial valuation agreed for Dairy Crest Group Pension Fund

* ‍ACTUARIAL VALUATION AGREED FOR DAIRY CREST GROUP PENSION FUND​

BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in-line,FY outlook unchanged

* Trading in q1 was in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged

UK's Dairy Crest reports full-year revenue down 1 pct, adjusted profit up

May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.

BRIEF-Dairy Crest posts FY adjusted profit before tax up 5 pct

* Cathedral City returns to volume growth in second half - strong momentum in 2017/18

