Fri, Sep 22 2017
* Dominion Diamond receives court approval for arrangement with the Washington Companies
* Dominion diamond shareholders approve transaction with The Washington Companies
* Shareholders approve takeover of company by The Washington Companies - Dominion Chairman Jim Gowans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
* ISS and Glass Lewis support plan of arrangement between Dominion Diamond and The Washington Companies
* Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results
Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond
Aug 9 Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.
Canada's Dominion Diamond accepts sweetened bid from U.S. billionaire
Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp on Monday agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2 billion from U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington that will take private the world's third biggest diamond company by market value.
* Dominion's Canadian shares rise 5 pct (Recasts with Washington Co, shareholder interview, analyst comment, background)
* Washington Co, whose takeover bid has been accepted by Canada's Dominion Diamond, will continue search for new Dominion CEO, no timeline, Washington president Lawrence Simkins says
* Dominion Diamond to be acquired by the Washington Companies for US$14.25 per share in cash
