Delphi Energy Corp (DEE.TO)
DEE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.18CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.18CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.18
$1.18
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
158,125
158,125
52-wk High
$1.79
$1.79
52-wk Low
$0.95
$0.95
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln
* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2
BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing
* Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million financing
BRIEF-Delphi Energy completes annual credit facility review
* Delphi Energy Corp says credit facility is expected to be largely undrawn upon closing of announced financing transaction
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its Bigstone Montney Asset
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Select another date:
- The Wealth S-Curve That's Driving Current Global Macro Trends
- Can You Earn Income In Commodities?
- The Demographics Of Commodities Markets Point To Higher Lows
- Fed's Unwinding Of Stimulus Program Could Have Global Ripple Effects
- What Is The Baltic Dry Index Telling Us About Industrial Commodities?
- The Fed - Will They Or Won't They?