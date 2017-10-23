BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing * Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million financing

BRIEF-Delphi Energy completes annual credit facility review * Delphi Energy Corp says credit facility is expected to be largely undrawn upon closing of announced financing transaction

BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its Bigstone Montney Asset * Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset