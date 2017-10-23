Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)
DELT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
236.55INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.95 (+3.93%)
Prev Close
Rs227.60
Open
Rs229.50
Day's High
Rs238.30
Day's Low
Rs228.70
Volume
4,900,727
Avg. Vol
3,601,089
52-wk High
Rs238.30
52-wk Low
Rs95.00
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises
* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Delta Corp completes scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks with co
* Says completed scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks Pvt Ltd with co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vzToQD) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Delta Corp approves issue price of 155 rupees per share for QIP
* Says approved closure of QIP on may 16; approved issue price of INR 155 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pEQ0So) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Delta Corp approves floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share
* Says approved floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3gs4m) Further company coverage:
