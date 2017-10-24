Edition:
DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

83.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs84.00
Open
Rs84.70
Day's High
Rs84.90
Day's Low
Rs82.75
Volume
96,300
Avg. Vol
254,782
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60

BUZZ-India's DEN Networks surges after report RIL in talks to buy co

** Cable television co DEN Networks Ltd surges as much as 12.7 pct in its biggest intraday pct gain since April 18

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries in talks to acquire DEN Networks - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit

* Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fACAQC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees

* June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uR8hNA) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast

* Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited

