Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)
DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
769.90INR
3:50pm IST
769.90INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
Rs786.50
Rs786.50
Open
Rs790.00
Rs790.00
Day's High
Rs792.95
Rs792.95
Day's Low
Rs766.00
Rs766.00
Volume
276,660
276,660
Avg. Vol
400,434
400,434
52-wk High
Rs816.90
Rs816.90
52-wk Low
Rs177.90
Rs177.90
BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis
BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon signs term sheet to divest stake in 24 units
* Signed a term sheet with Chhatwal Group Trust in respect of divestment of its entire stake in 24 of its subsidiary companies
BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon June-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* June quarter profit from continuing operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 495.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon approves issuance of NCDs up to 10 bln rupees
* Approved proposal for sale of investment either partly or wholly in 23 wholly owned units to potential investors in different tranches
BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon incorporates 3 SPV cos for 3 projects worth 32.69 bln rupees
* Says incorporated 3 SPV companies for 3 projects valued at 32.69 billion rupees in Maharashtra Source text: http://bit.ly/2pgRlf3 Further company coverage:
