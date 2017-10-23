BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon signs term sheet to divest stake in 24 units * Signed a term sheet with Chhatwal Group Trust in respect of divestment of its entire stake in 24 of its subsidiary companies

BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon June-qtr profit from cont ops rises * June quarter profit from continuing operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 495.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon approves issuance of NCDs up to 10 bln rupees * Approved proposal for sale of investment either partly or wholly in 23 wholly owned units to potential investors in different tranches