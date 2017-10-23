Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$99.40
--
--
--
--
2,397,644
$116.09
$90.60
Fri, Oct 13 2017
Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source
Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases
LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.
Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases
LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.
Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement
LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalized a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.
Walt Disney makes Maple bond debut with C$1.25 billion deal
TORONTO Walt Disney Co sold C$1.25 billion of seven-year senior unsecured Maple notes on Tuesday, the company's first issue in the Canadian-dollar denominated Maple bond market, which has seen a number of high profile deals in recent months.
