Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
873.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs879.85
Open
Rs882.50
Day's High
Rs882.50
Day's Low
Rs867.90
Volume
654,295
Avg. Vol
2,466,249
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report
** Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 9.4 pct to 870.1 rupees
MEDIA-Import alert against Divi's Laboratories may be more than just 'procedural' - BloombergQuint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago
