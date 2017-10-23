Edition:
Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

873.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs879.85
Open
Rs882.50
Day's High
Rs882.50
Day's Low
Rs867.90
Volume
654,295
Avg. Vol
2,466,249
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report

** Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 9.4 pct to 870.1 rupees



MEDIA-Import alert against Divi's Laboratories may be more than just 'procedural' - BloombergQuint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection

* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam

* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam

BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago

