Edition:
India

Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

DLN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,732.00GBp
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

-21.00 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
2,753.00
Open
2,753.00
Day's High
2,763.00
Day's Low
2,715.00
Volume
34,944
Avg. Vol
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 10 2017

UPDATE 2-Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient

* Shares up 0.3 pct at 2,813 pence (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Derwent London pre-let lower ground floors and a new office pavilion

* DERWENT LONDON - PRE-LET LOWER GROUND FLOORS AND A NEW OFFICE PAVILION AT WHITE CHAPEL BUILDING, 10 WHITECHAPEL HIGH STREET E1, TO FOTOGRAFISKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share

* HY ‍EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 0.9% TO 3,582P FROM 3,551P AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

Property firm Derwent London raises full-year rents forecast

Aug 10 Derwent London, a central London office developer, raised its full-year rents guidance after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half despite concerns about Brexit.

BRIEF-Derwent London sells interest in copyright building

* Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH

Select another date:

Market Views

» More DLN.L Market Views