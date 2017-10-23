Edition:
India

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)

DOL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

140.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.57 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$141.40
Open
$141.47
Day's High
$141.73
Day's Low
$140.71
Volume
151,807
Avg. Vol
332,868
52-wk High
$142.40
52-wk Low
$93.27

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

* Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

Continue Reading

UPDATE 3-Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help

* Shares rise as much as 10.6 pct to record high (Adds CEO comments, Q2 details; updates share movement)

BRIEF-Dollarama Q2 earnings per share C$1.15

* Q2 sales C$812.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$812.6 million

Canada's Dollarama posts 24 pct rise in quarterly profit

Sept 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as customers on average spent more at its stores.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Dollarama beats 1st-qtr profit estimates

June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as customers on average spent more at its stores.

BRIEF-Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Dollarama - got approval from toronto stock exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Canada's Dollarama posts 13.9 pct rise in profit

June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 13.9 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers on average spent more at its stores.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More DOL.TO Market Views