Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)
140.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.57 (-0.40%)
$141.40
$141.47
$141.73
$140.71
151,807
332,868
$142.40
$93.27
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
* Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
UPDATE 3-Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help
* Shares rise as much as 10.6 pct to record high (Adds CEO comments, Q2 details; updates share movement)
BRIEF-Dollarama Q2 earnings per share C$1.15
* Q2 sales C$812.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$812.6 million
Canada's Dollarama posts 24 pct rise in quarterly profit
Sept 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as customers on average spent more at its stores.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Dollarama beats 1st-qtr profit estimates
June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as customers on average spent more at its stores.
BRIEF-Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Dollarama - got approval from toronto stock exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canada's Dollarama posts 13.9 pct rise in profit
June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 13.9 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers on average spent more at its stores.
