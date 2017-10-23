BRP Inc (DOO.TO)
39.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$39.92
--
--
--
--
127,481
$45.68
$22.20
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-BRP amends and increases term facility
* Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor
BRIEF-Brp inc adjusted earnings per share C$0.18
* Brp inc - sees fy 2018 capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million
BRIEF-BRP announces completion of substantial issuer bid
* BRP Inc - taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid
BRIEF-BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid
* BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid
BRIEF-BRP Inc board member retires
* BRP board member retires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRIEF-BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid
* BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million
BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid
