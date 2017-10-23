Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)
2.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.45
--
--
--
--
292,704
$3.70
$1.87
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces
* Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair
* Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Limited
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07
* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 second quarter results and updated guidance
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 mln tonnes to 2.2 mln tonnes
* Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results
BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces option agreement with Khalkos for Malartic Gold property, Quebec
* Dundee precious metals announces option agreement with Khalkos for Malartic Gold Property, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals
* Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals for the Malartic Property
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces normal course issuer bid
* Dundee Precious Metals- number of shares be purchased during period of bid, commences on may 16, 2017, terminates on may 15, 2018, will not exceed 8.9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- High-Dividend Stock Yields 8%, Below Book Value, Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
- What Happened Last Week In MLPs: Consolidation And Simplification Highlights The Waning
- Why High Yielding Midstream MLP Investments Belong In My Income Growth Strategy
- Phillips 66: There's A Lot Of Juice Left In This One
- Simplixity Itself
- High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, Outperforming In 2017, 9 Straight Dividend Hikes