Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)
DSG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$36.68
$36.68
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
105,360
105,360
52-wk High
$36.91
$36.91
52-wk Low
$27.11
$27.11
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Descartes Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results
BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for approximately $US 107 million
BRIEF-Descartes acquires PCSTrac business
* Descartes systems group inc - purchase price for acquisition was approximately us $11.25 million in cash.
BRIEF-Descartes reports Q1 EPS $0.09
* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results
BRIEF-Descartes acquires ShipRush
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - Descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million
BRIEF-Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders
* Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- Choppy Waters For Shipping IPOs
- Diamond S Shipping Group IPO Could Continue Steer This Company Straight
- IPO Preview: Diamond S Shipping Group
- 6 U.S. IPOs Planned For The Week Of March 10
- U.S. IPO Recap: Varonis Provides Data Security For Enterprises And Financial Security For Investors
- U.S. IPO Recap: Revance Jumps 68% In 10 IPO Week