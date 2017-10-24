Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)
DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
68.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs71.20
Open
Rs71.30
Day's High
Rs72.45
Day's Low
Rs68.40
Volume
5,219,411
Avg. Vol
3,596,261
52-wk High
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs68.40
BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services
* Gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKKL6A Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Dish TV opposes STAR move to bid for IPL rights - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BUZZ-Dish TV India shares rise on higher revenue per user
** Shares of satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd rise as much as 5.9 pct to 78.35 rupees
BRIEF-Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss
* Says June-quarter churn at 1 percent p.m. was slightly higher than the 0.9 percent p.m. previous quarter
BUZZ-Dish TV India hits nearly 4-month low after Q4 loss
** Shares of Dish TV India Ltd fall as much as 8.9 pct to 83 rupees, their lowest since Feb 1
BRIEF-Dish TV India reports March-qtr loss
* Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to initiate OTT biz
BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
