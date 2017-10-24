Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)
77.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs4.45 (+6.06%)
Rs73.45
Rs74.50
Rs79.80
Rs74.50
3,530,378
3,943,772
Rs80.40
Rs20.65
Mon, Oct 9 2017
Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 percent on higher crushing
MUMBAI Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.
BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 592.7 million rupees versus 315 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares
* Says approved subdivision of shares in 1:10 ratio Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rrrmT3) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares
* Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage: