Wed, Sep 13 2017
DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans. | Video
UPDATE 4-DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plans amid investor pressure
Sept 12 DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans.
DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans. | Video
DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plan
Sept 12 DowDuPont, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, is making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units, the company said on Tuesday.