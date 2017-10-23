Edition:
India

DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

DWDP.N on New York Stock Exchange

71.18USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$70.89
Open
$71.20
Day's High
$71.39
Day's Low
$71.00
Volume
2,209,653
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
$71.87
52-wk Low
$64.01

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 13 2017

Photo

DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plans amid investor pressure

DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans. | Video

Continue Reading

UPDATE 4-DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plans amid investor pressure

Sept 12 DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans.

DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plans amid investor pressure

DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans. | Video

BRIEF-Glenview Capital supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans

* Glenview Capital Management supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans

BRIEF-DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

* DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plan

Sept 12 DowDuPont, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, is making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units, the company said on Tuesday.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More DWDP.N Market Views