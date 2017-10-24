BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department * Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs * To consider issue of non-convertible secured/unsecured redeemable debentures worth up to 75 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO * Says appointment of Harshil Mehta as additional director to be designated as joint MD and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2xMklOP Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp ‍allots NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees​ * Says ‍allotment of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves issue of non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures * Says board approves non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 75 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp June-qtr profit up 29.3 pct * June quarter total income from operations 24.08 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves 134.1 mln rupees investment in Social Worth Technologies * Says approved an investment of INR 134.1 million in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: