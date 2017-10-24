Edition:
India

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

582.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.40 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs594.35
Open
Rs598.00
Day's High
Rs604.80
Day's Low
Rs573.60
Volume
7,375,531
Avg. Vol
4,305,182
52-wk High
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

* Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct

Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department

* Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs

* To consider issue of non-convertible secured/unsecured redeemable debentures worth up to 75 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO

* Says appointment of Harshil Mehta as additional director to be designated as joint MD and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2xMklOP Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp ‍allots NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees​

* Says ‍allotment of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves issue of non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures

* Says board approves non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 75 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp June-qtr profit up 29.3 pct

* June quarter total income from operations 24.08 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves 134.1 mln rupees investment in Social Worth Technologies

* Says approved an investment of INR 134.1 million in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter total income from operations 23.78 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More DWNH.NS Market Views