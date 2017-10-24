Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs288.20
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs296.30
Day's Low
Rs288.10
Volume
3,365,219
Avg. Vol
2,953,862
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00
BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
* Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
* Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees
