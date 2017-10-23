Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)
EGIE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
36.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
R$ 36.47
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
930,811
52-wk High
R$ 41.21
52-wk Low
R$ 30.30
Tue, Aug 22 2017
Eletrobras sale terms may put off strategic bidders: Engie Brasil CEO
SAO PAULO The terms of the proposed privatization of Brazilian power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA known so far are likely to attract mainly financial sector buyers, Eduardo Sattamini, chief executive of Engie Brasil, said on Tuesday.
Engie's Brazil unit eyes airport management licensing auctions -executive
SAO PAULO, May 4 Engie Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Engie SA, is considering participating in a round of auctions for airport operating licenses in the country, a senior executive said on Thursday, underscoring the growing allure of infrastructure assets in Latin America's largest economy.
