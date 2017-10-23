UPDATE 3-Short seller Cohodes hits Canada again with latest target -Exchange Income NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports qtrly revenue $222.5 million * Exchange Income Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results