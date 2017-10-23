Edition:
Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

ELGG.DE on Xetra

24.90EUR
5:22pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.66 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
€25.56
Open
€25.50
Day's High
€25.50
Day's Low
€24.80
Volume
5,940
Avg. Vol
27,891
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor ‍prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg​

* ‍PROLONGATION OF COOPERATION AND RESEARCH CONTRACT WITH FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT DUISBURG AGREED​

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q2 ‍EBIT reached 6.2 million euro

* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: SALES GROWTH CONTINUES IN SECOND QUARTER

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target

* dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board

* WEYER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD - ZIMMER APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor successfully places 40 mln eur promissory note loan

* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN OF 40 MILLION EURO FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q1 EBIT up at 4.7 million euros

* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017

