Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)
ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
32.10INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+11.07%)
Prev Close
Rs28.90
Open
Rs29.15
Day's High
Rs32.65
Day's Low
Rs29.10
Volume
2,022,409
Avg. Vol
402,234
52-wk High
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40
Fri, Aug 18 2017
BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings re-appoints Umang Kejriwal as MD
* Says re-appointment of Umang Kejriwal as the managing director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uOtJUT) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings approves setting up of submerged arc furnace at Haldia
* Says approved setting up of 1 no. 9 mva submerged arc furnace with 4.5 mw power plant at Haldia, Purba Medinipur
BRIEF-India's Electrosteel Castings June-qtr profit falls about 98 pct
* June quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 100.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Electrosteel Castings March-qtr profit down about 55 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
